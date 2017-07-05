BRIEF-IntelGenx Technologies enters agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, others
* Says on June 28, co entered agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank and Echelon Wealth - SEC filing
July 5 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Neil Beaumont is joining CPPIB as senior managing director & chief financial and risk officer on July 24
* Ed Cass is appointed senior managing director & global head of real assets
* Geoffrey Rubin is appointed senior managing director & chief investment strategist, to join CPPIB's senior management team, effective July 15 Source text for Eikon:
* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation