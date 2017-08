May 12 (Reuters) - CPU SOFTWAREHOUSE AG

* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)

* AT AROUND EUR 5.3 MILLION, FY SALES WERE BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF EUR 5.8 MILLION

* SEES 2017 REVENUE OF ABOUT 13 MILLION EUROS AND SLIGHTLY IMPROVED PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)