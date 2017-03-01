FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CRA International Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
March 1, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CRA International Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - CRA International Inc:

* Charles River Associates (CRA) announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* Cra International Inc qtrly GAAP and non-GAAP revenue up 9.8pct and 11.2pct, respectively, year over year to $79.6 million

* CRA International Inc - expects FY 2017 non-gaap revenue in range of $350 million to $360 million

* Cra international inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8pct to 16.6pct

* Q4 revenue view $79.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $350.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

