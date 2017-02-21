FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q2 earnings per share $2.19
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q2 earnings per share $2.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :

* Cracker barrel reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017 and reaffirms earnings guidance for fiscal 2017

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Q2 earnings per share $2.19

* Q2 revenue $772.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $780.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $8.10 to $8.25

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $2.95 billion

* Cracker barrel old country store inc - compared to prior year q2, q2 comparable store restaurant sales increased 0.6%

* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company now expects total revenue of approximately $2.95 billion for 2017

* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company now expects comparable store restaurant sales of between 0.5% and 1.0% for 2017

* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company now expects comparable store retail sales of approximately down 2.0% for 2017

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $125 million

* Cracker barrel old country store inc - expects depreciation expense between $85 million and $87 million in 2017

* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company expects food commodity deflation of approximately 4.0% for year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.28, revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

