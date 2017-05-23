FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Cracker Barrel reports Q3 earnings per share $1.95
May 23, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cracker Barrel reports Q3 earnings per share $1.95

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :

* Cracker Barrel reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017, raises full-year earnings guidance, increases quarterly dividend and declares special dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $1.95

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.20

* Q3 revenue $700.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $713.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.25 to $8.35

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.95 billion

* Qtrly comparable store restaurant sales decreased 0.4pct

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - board of directors declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share on company's common stock

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - board of directors increased quarterly dividend to $1.20 per share on company's common stock, a 4.3pct increase

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - company now expects 2017 comparable store restaurant sales of between flat and 0.5pct

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.23, revenue view $2.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

