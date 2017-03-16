FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance sees 2017 shipments ranging between a decrease of 1 pct and increase of 4 pct
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance sees 2017 shipments ranging between a decrease of 1 pct and increase of 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Craft brew alliance reports 12% depletion growth for kona in fourth quarter, 17% for full-year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Craft brew alliance inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $16 million to $20 million

* Net sales decreased by $3.4 million, or 7%, in q4

* Sees 2017 shipments ranging between a decrease of 1% and increase of 4%

* Qtrly net sales $45.8 million

* Craft brew alliance inc sees 2017 total gross margin rate of 30.5% to 32.5%.

* Q4 revenue view $48.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

