April 24, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Crane Co Q1 earnings per share $1.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Crane Co:

* Crane co. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 sales $673 million versus I/B/E/S view $654.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.35 to $4.55

* Crane Co - fluid handling order backlog was $250 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $228 million at december 31, 2016

* Crane Co - aerospace & electronics order backlog was $352 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $353 million at december 31, 2016, and $419 million at march 31, 2016

* Crane Co - raising 2017 eps guidance to a range of $4.35-$4.55

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

