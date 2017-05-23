BRIEF-Cranswick says well positioned to meet challenges that lie ahead

May 23 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc:

* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 24.8 percent to 77.5 million stg

* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 22.5 percent to 1.245 billion stg

* Final dividend up 19.7 percent to 31 pence per share

* Total dividend up 17.6 percent to 44.1 pence per share

* FY revenue at 1,245.1 million stg versus 1,016.3 million stg year ago

* FY like-for-like revenue up 12.7%

* Well positioned to meet challenges that lie ahead and to continue its successful long-term development

* FY adjusted group operating margin at 6.1 percent versus 6.4 percent year ago

* FY adjusted profit before tax at 75.5 million stg versus 64.4 million stg year ago

* Recommends final dividend of 31.0p, up by 19.7 percent