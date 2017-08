April 26 (Reuters) - Crawshaw Group Plc:

* Results for 52 weeks ended 29 january 2017

* FY adjusted ebitda* £1.3m (2016: £2.6m)

* FY ebitda** of £0.1m (2016: £1.0m)

* FY statutory loss before tax of £1.4m (2016: loss before tax £0.3m)

* No final dividend proposed (2016: 0.47p)

* 19% increase in fy group turnover to £44.2m (2016: £37.1m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)