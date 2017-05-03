BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
May 3 Crcam Atlantique Vendee SC:
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net banking income 101.3 million euros versus 98.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net income group share 28.1 million euros versus 19.2 million euros year ago
* Basel III liquidity ratio at March 31 at 106.7 percent
* Q1 cost of risk 1.7 million euros versus loss of 7.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.