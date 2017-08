April 28 (Reuters) - CRCAM Ille-et-Vilaine SC:

* Q1 social net banking income 60.2 million euros ($65.65 million) versus 60.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 gross operating profit 22.3 million euros versus 23.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 consolidated income 16.5 million euros versus 8.3 million eurosyear ago

* Q1 cost of risk is down to 2.2 million euros