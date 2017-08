BRIEF-Crcam Normandie Seine Q1 consolidated net income down at 19.4 million euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Crcam Normandie Seine SC:

* Q1 consolidated net banking income 90.7 million euros ($98.91 million) versus 94.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 consolidated gross operating profit 32.0 million euros versus 38.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 consolidated net income 19.4 million euros versus 23.7 million euros year ago

* Basel 3 solvency ratio as of Dec 31, 2016 was 18.3 percent

* Q1 cost of risk stood at 1.6 million euros , down by 51 percent