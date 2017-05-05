BRIEF-Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 mln drilling partnership
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
May 5 Crcam Paris Et Ile De France:
* Q1 net banking income 235.4 million euros ($258.82 million) versus 235.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 net income group share 55.5 million euros versus 73.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 gross operating profit 93.3 million euros versus 94.0 million euros year ago
* Liquidity coverage ratio at March 31 stands at 105.9 percent versus 76.8 percent year ago
* Solvency ratio at 18.7 percent at March 31 versus 24.7 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agarwal as the chief financial officer of the company.
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)