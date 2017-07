July 31 (Reuters) - CRCAM TOURAINE ET DU POITOU COFAV :

* H1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR ‍​ 155.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 165.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 67.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 IFRS NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 48.2 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COST OF RISK AT END H1 WAS EUR 6.3 MLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)