Feb 24 Creades AB (publ):

* Gets 30 pct stake in kaching for 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.7 million)

* Kaching will also receive additional 15 million crowns from Creades through unconditional shareholder contribution provided certain criteria are met by Aug. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

