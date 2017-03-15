FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Credit Agricole confirms sale of Amundi preferential subscription rights
March 15, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Agricole confirms sale of Amundi preferential subscription rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole/Amundi :

* Announces successful sale of 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights for approximately 67 million euros ($71 million)

* Sale forms part of Amundi's previously announced 1.4 billion euros rights issue to help finance Amundi's takeover of Pioneer Investments from Italian bank UniCredit

* Credit Agricole to hold around 70 pct of Amundi's share capital once the rights issue has been completed, as previously announced

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros)

