BRIEF-Credit Agricole confirms sale of Amundi preferential subscription rights

March 15 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole/Amundi :

* Announces successful sale of 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights for approximately 67 million euros ($71 million)

* Sale forms part of Amundi's previously announced 1.4 billion euros rights issue to help finance Amundi's takeover of Pioneer Investments from Italian bank UniCredit

* Credit Agricole to hold around 70 pct of Amundi's share capital once the rights issue has been completed, as previously announced

