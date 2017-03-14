FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Credit Agricole launches Amundi rights offering
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Agricole launches Amundi rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA

* Credit Agricole launches accelerated bookbuilding for the sale of up to 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights

* Credit Agricole says objective of sale of preferential subscription rights, as stated on Feb. 15, is to increase the free float of Amundi and to provide more liquidity for its shares

* Following the rights offering, the Crédit Agricole Group will hold a stake of approximately 70 percent% in Amundi, assuming that Crédit Agricole SA's underwriting commitment is not exercised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.