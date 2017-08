BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow FY 2016 net profit rises to RUB 10.87 bln

March 16 (Reuters) - Credit Bank Of Moscow:

* FY 2016 net profit 10.87 billion roubles ($187.14 million) versus 1.51 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income 40.3 billion roubles versus 29.29 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 provision for impairment of loans 29.78 billion roubles versus 26.04 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 capital ratio as at Dec. 31, 2016 of 9.4 percent versus 9.2 percent as at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2ndk31K

Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.0850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)