March 20, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow plans new Eurobonds to redeem existing issue for $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow

* Plans new issue of subordinated Eurobonds with 10.5-year maturity and call option after 5.5 years, two financial market sources said

* Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Societe Generale CIB, UniCredit, and BK Region have been appointed organizers of the placement

* The meetings with investors kick off on Wednesday, March 22, in Asia, Europe and U.S.

* The bank has also offered to holders of its Eurobonds due 2018 to buy back the bonds at 107.75 percent of the nominal value

* The tender offer runs until March 29

* The five-year $500 million bonds were placed in 2013 Further company coverage: For the story in Russian, click (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

