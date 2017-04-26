BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says unit entered into subscription agreement

April 26 (Reuters) - Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :

* Investment in Singapore life

* Deal at an aggregate subscription price of us$21.3 million

* Unit and co with ever step entered into a subscription and shareholders' agreement with Singapore Life Pte. Ltd.

* Subsidiary has conditionally agreed to subscribe for new shares of Singapore Life

* Post subscription of new shares , subsidiary will be holding approximately 33.8% of issued shares of singapore life