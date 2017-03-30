BRIEF-Credit China FinTech updates on disposal agreement

March 30 (Reuters) - Credit China FinTech Holdings :
* Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in the target
* Deal for consideration of HK$580 million
* Unit entered into agreement with purchaser
* Deal for disposal is expected to accrue to company a gain of approximately hk$539 million
* Pursuant to agreement seller agreed to sell sale shares to purchaser
* Purchaser is decade elite global limited, seller is even step holdings limited