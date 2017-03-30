FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Credit China FinTech updates on disposal agreement
March 30, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Credit China FinTech updates on disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Credit China FinTech Holdings :

* Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in the target

* Deal for consideration of HK$580 million

* Unit entered into agreement with purchaser

* Deal for disposal is expected to accrue to company a gain of approximately hk$539 million

* Pursuant to agreement seller agreed to sell sale shares to purchaser

* Purchaser is decade elite global limited, seller is even step holdings limited Source text (bit.ly/2nPpXpo) Further company coverage:

