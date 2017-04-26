FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says still have around 900 mln of restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CEO says still have around 900 million of restructuring costs - analyst call

* CFO says cost associated with capital raise roughly half that of IPO of swiss unit, expect to avoid increase in operating cost which would have come from swiss IPO

* CFO says it is likely that we will look to increase clearing and transaction services in EU outside UK, haven’t made final decision on relocation

* CEO, asked about tax evasion case, says there could be some cases where people misled us or people did things wrong, cooperating with authorities Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

