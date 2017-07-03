BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 CREDITO EMILIANO SPA:
* ISSUES SUBORDINATED CLASS BONDS 2 (TIER 2) FOR A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 MILLION EUROS TO BE QUOTED ON REGULATED MARKET IN LUXEMBOURG
* BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF 10 YEARS AND GROSS ANNUAL FIXED COUPON OF 3.625% Source text: reut.rs/2sDSE7G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share