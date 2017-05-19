FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Cree reports ceo succession plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cree reports ceo succession plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Cree Inc:

* Cree announces ceo succession plan

* Cree - company reaffirms guidance for fourth fiscal quarter of 2017

* Cree says chairman and ceo Chuck Swoboda to step down upon appointment of his successor

* Cree - chairman and CEO Chuck Swoboda to step down upon appointment of his successor

* Cree - Swoboda intends to stay on until a successor is appointed

* Cree inc - both internal and external candidates will be considered for CEO

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $349.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cree Inc - board of directors will retain an executive search firm to identify a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.