BRIEF-Shantai Industries to consider allotment of bonus shares
* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Creightons Plc:
* FY revenue increased by 45.7 pct to 30.6 mln stg
* FY diluted EPS 1.88 pence
* Proposes final dividend of 0.23 pence per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* has signed a distribution agreement with ritchie's supa iga and iga group of stores. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: