FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy reports Q2 FFO $0.77
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Energy and Environment
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Secretary of State Tillerson says he is 'not going anywhere'
Politics
Secretary of State Tillerson says he is 'not going anywhere'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy reports Q2 FFO $0.77

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent point energy - do not anticipate need to change 2017 capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent in 2017

* Crescent point announces strong Q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

* Q2 ffo $0.77

* Is increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d, up from 172,000 boe/d,

* Expect to meet or exceed our 2017 exit production guidance,

* Total capital expenditures budgeted for 2017, excluding property and land acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.45 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.