April 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp:

* Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance

* Exceeded Q1 2017 average production guidance; expect to revisit 2017 budget after spring break-up

* Crescent point achieved average production of 173,329 boe/d ahead of Q1 guidance of 170,000 boe/d

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings from operations $0.11

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22