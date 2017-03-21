FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics says signed a license agreement with a U.S.-based dermatological contract research company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - signed an exclusive license agreement with a U.S.-based, major dermatological contract research company

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says licensee will be responsible for developing up to three dermatological products

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - licensee will oversee and fund cost of all development activities until commercialization partner for products are secured

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita is entitled to a share of royalties and other consideration received by licensee from partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

