March 23 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc:
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors'
remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
* 77,359,078 votes cast for approve directors' remuneration
report, while 107,344,963 votes cast against at AGM
* Note that our remuneration policy continues to be well
supported with a 96 pct in favour vote
* Are disappointed advisory vote for this year's
remuneration report was not carried
* Understand from dialogue with investors ahead of AGM that
main area of concern relates to pretax profit per share targets
for 2017-2019 LTIP
* During course of this year, will engage with shareholders
and will discuss remuneration arrangements and next year's LTIP
targets
