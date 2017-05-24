FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners Lp

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP says under terms of transaction, joint venture will continue to be owned 50% by crestwood and 50% by first reserve

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - Orla plant will offer full liquids handling and multiple residue and NGL interconnects

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - initial project capital for orla expansion expected to be about $170 million with an in-service date in second half of 2018

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - JV will own all of co's delaware basin assets, including nautilus gas gathering system, willow lake gas gathering, processing system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

