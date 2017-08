March 7 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners Lp

* Crestwood midstream announces offering of $500 million of senior notes

* Crestwood equity partners-unit expects to use proceeds to fund offers to purchase outstanding 6.0% senior notes due 2020,6.125% senior notes due 2022