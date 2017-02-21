BRIEF-Crestwood Q4 net loss per limited partner unit $1.20

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners Lp:

* Crestwood announces fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results; provides 2017 outlook

* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - q4 2016 net loss of $64.3 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion in q4 2015

* Qtrly revenues $795.0 million versus $629.1 million

* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $1.20

* Sees 2017 maintenance capital spending in range of $20 million to $25 million

* Sees 2017 net income of $0 to $30 million

* Sees 2017 growth project capital spending and joint venture contributions in range of $130 million to $150 million

* Q4 revenue view $671.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $671.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S