May 2 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp:
* Crestwood announces first quarter 2017 financial and
operating results; new bakken expansion projects to support
record arrow volumes; delaware permian nautilus gathering system
on-track for early in-service date
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - Crestwood's revised FY 2017
net growth capital budget is expected to be $225 million to $250
million
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp qtrly net loss per limited
partner unit $0.62
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $828.1
million versus $536.0 million
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp- Crestwood remains confident
in previously provided fy 2017 guidance ranges for adjusted
ebitda and distributable cash flow
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - expects current capital
projects to begin generating meaningful cash flow contributions
beginning in 2018
