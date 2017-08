BRIEF-Creval says Q1 net profit halves to 2.4 mln euros

May 9 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese:

* Q1 net income 2.4 million euros from 5.1 million euros in Q1 2016

* Net interest income down 7 percent to 99.7 million euros

* Phased-in CET1 1 ratio at 11.6 percent at end-March vs 11.8 pct at end-December

* Gross problem loans at 5.3 billion euros from 5.6 billion euros at end-2016

* Problem loan coverage ratio 41.6 percent from 41.5 percent (or 43.9 pct vs 43.2 percent when including write-offs)

* Q1 loan and other financial asset writedowns 48 million euros

* New loans for 625 million euros