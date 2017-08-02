BRIEF-Crew Energy announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc

* Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Crew energy inc qtrly ‍funds from operations $0.14 per fully diluted share​

* Crew energy inc - ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc - ‍expect q3 production of 24,500 to 26,500 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc sees ‍q4 production of 29,500 to 31,500 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc qtrly daily ‍total production 20,468 boe/d versus 21,950​ boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: