6 months ago
BRIEF-Crew Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.19
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Crew Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc

* Crew Energy Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 FFO per share C$0.19

* 2017 annual production is anticipated to range between 25,000 and 27,000 boe per day

* Crew Energy Inc - for 2017, crew's total natural gas hedged position is approximately 48% of forecast 2017 gas sales

* Crew Energy -$200 million capital budget for 2017 anticipates drilling 28 new montney wells, completing 39 wells, finalizing west septimus facility expansion in q4

* 2017 exit production is expected to be greater than 30,000 boe per day

* Crew Energy Inc - for liquids, have about 43% of 2017 light oil and natural gas liquids sales hedged at an average price of cdn$68.17 per bbl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

