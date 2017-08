BRIEF-Crew Energy qtrly FFO per share $0.18

May 8 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc:

* Crew Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results, updated Montney resource evaluation and non-core asset disposition

* Crew Energy Inc says production for quarter averaged 23,231 boe per day, 4% higher than previous quarter

* Crew Energy Inc qtrly ffo per share $0.18

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crew Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: