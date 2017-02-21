FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crew Energy says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024
February 21, 2017 / 7:33 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Crew Energy says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc:

* Crew Energy Inc. announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under co's existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

