Feb 22 (Reuters) - Crh Medical Corp

* Announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Qtrly total revenue $25.8 million versus $13.9 million

* As at december 31, 2016, company had $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.6 million at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: