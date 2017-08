April 26 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp

* CRH Medical Corporation increases total revenue and total operating EBITDA by 63% during the first quarter of 2017

* CRH Medical Corp says revenues for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $22.5 million compared to $13.8 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S