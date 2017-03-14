BRIEF-Crispr and Casebia announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte

March 14 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics Ag

* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte

* Maxcyte will supply systems Co and Casebia as part of license agreement and will receive upfront, milestone, and sales-based payments

* Says commercial license builds on an existing research and clinical licensing agreement for select disease areas

* Crispr, Casebia will obtain non-exclusive commercial-use rights to Maxcyte's cell engineering platform to develop crispr/CAS9-based therapies for SCID