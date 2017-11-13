FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CRISPR and Casebia collaborate with CureVac on mRNA for gene-editing programs
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

BRIEF-CRISPR and Casebia collaborate with CureVac on mRNA for gene-editing programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG

* CRISPR Therapeutics and Casebia collaborate with CureVac on mRNA for gene-editing programs

* ‍Under terms, CureVac will develop novel Cas9 mRNA constructs with improved properties for gene editing applications​

* ‍In exchange, CureVac will receive an upfront payment and research funding ​

* CRISPR Therapeutics-‍CureVac to also be eligible to receive development, commercial milestones, royalties on commercialized products from collaboration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.