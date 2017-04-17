BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics, Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio

April 17 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics Ag

* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio

* Crispr Therapeutics - under agreement, Stridebio will use proprietary platform to develop AAV vectors with improved properties

* Crispr Therapeutics - co, Casebia will have option to exclusively license aav vectors with desired properties for use in their in Vivo gene-editing programs

* Stridebio will receive development funding, milestones and royalties on licensed vectors

* Stridebio will retain certain rights to use Novel aav vectors for gene therapy applications