4 months ago
BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics, Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics, Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics Ag

* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio

* Crispr Therapeutics - under agreement, Stridebio will use proprietary platform to develop AAV vectors with improved properties

* Crispr Therapeutics - co, Casebia will have option to exclusively license aav vectors with desired properties for use in their in Vivo gene-editing programs

* Stridebio will receive development funding, milestones and royalties on licensed vectors

* Stridebio will retain certain rights to use Novel aav vectors for gene therapy applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

