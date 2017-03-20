FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics - Marc Becker, senior vice president, CFO will go on family, medical leave of absence, effective March 21, 2017,
March 20, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics - Marc Becker, senior vice president, CFO will go on family, medical leave of absence, effective March 21, 2017,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics AG:

* Crispr Therapeutics AG- effective March 21, 2017, Marc Becker, senior vice president and CFO will go on a family and medical leave of absence

* Crispr Therapeutics AG- currently plans to provide an update on status of Becker's leave of absence prior to end of q2 - sec filing

* Crispr Therapeutics AG- during Becker's leave of absence Samarth Kulkarni Co's chief business officer will serve as acting principal financial officer Source text (bit.ly/2mNH33R) Further company coverage:

