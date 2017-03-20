BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics - Marc Becker, senior vice president, CFO will go on family, medical leave of absence, effective March 21, 2017,

March 20 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics AG:

* Crispr Therapeutics AG- effective March 21, 2017, Marc Becker, senior vice president and CFO will go on a family and medical leave of absence

* Crispr Therapeutics AG- currently plans to provide an update on status of Becker's leave of absence prior to end of q2 - sec filing

* Crispr Therapeutics AG- during Becker's leave of absence Samarth Kulkarni Co's chief business officer will serve as acting principal financial officer