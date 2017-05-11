FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Q1 shr loss $0.54
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Q1 shr loss $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics AG

* Crispr therapeutics reports financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017 and provides business update

* Crispr Therapeutics AG - as of march 31, 2017, Crispr therapeutics had $288.9 million in cash as compared to $315.5 million in cash as of December 31, 2016

* Crispr therapeutics-expects existing cash resources sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements for at least next 2 years

* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly loss per share $0.54

* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly collaboration revenue was $2.7 million, compared to $0.5 million

* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly research and development expense was $14.8 million, compared to $6.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crispr Therapeutics AG - lead program in hemoglobinopathies remains on track with CTA submission expected late in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

