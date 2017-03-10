March 10 Crispr Therapeutics AG:
* Crispr Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results and provides business update
* Crispr Therapeutics -on track to file its clinical trial
authorization in Europe by year-end 2017 for lead therapeutic
product to treat beta-thalassemia
* Crispr Therapeutics - expects existing cash resources will
enable co to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure
requirements for at least next 2 years
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly collaborative revenue $2.3 million versus $247,000
