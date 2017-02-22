FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Criteo reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.84/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Criteo SA

* Criteo reports strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Criteo SA - Q4 revenue grew 43 percent, or 43 percent at constant currency, to $567 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 27 to 31 percent

* FY 2017 revenue view $912.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $200 million to $205 million

* Q1 revenue view $213.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Criteo SA - Expect Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $47 million and $52 million

* Criteo SA - Expect 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue ex-tac to increase between 0 basis point and 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

