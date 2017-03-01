BRIEF-Crocs Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.60

March 1 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc:

* Qtrly revenues were in line with guidance at $187.4 million compared to $208.7 million for same period last year

* Crocs Inc - company expects 2017 revenue to be relatively flat compared to prior year

* Crocs Inc - company expects gross margin for 2017 to be approximately 50%.

* Crocs Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and introduces first quarter and full year 2017 guidance; announces CEO and other executive leadership transitions and SG&A reduction plan

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.60

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $255 million to $265 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crocs Inc - company expects gross margin for quarter to be approximately 200 basis points higher than Q1 2016

* Crocs Inc - we anticipate closing approximately 160 retail stores by end of 2018

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

