BRIEF-Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 63 pct
* NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, HAS AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO FOR EUR 22,75 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
June 28 Croesus Retail Trust:
* Croesus Retail Asset Management and Cyrus Bidco Pte entered into an implementation agreement
* Proposed acquisition by Cyrus Bidco Pte. Ltd. of all issued units in Croesus Retail Trust by way of a trust scheme
* Scheme consideration is S$1.17 in cash for each unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.