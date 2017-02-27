BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 27 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
* Crombie REIT - additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.962 percent series B notes (senior unsecured) maturing June. 1, 2021
* Crombie REIT-additional notes were sold at price of $1,018.84 per $1,000.00 principal amount plus accrued interest
* Crombie REIT - proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to repay bank indebtedness and maturing mortgages in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes