Feb 27 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes

* Crombie REIT - additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.962 percent series B notes (senior unsecured) maturing June. 1, 2021

* Crombie REIT-additional notes were sold at price of $1,018.84 per $1,000.00 principal amount plus accrued interest

* Crombie REIT - proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to repay bank indebtedness and maturing mortgages in short term